The moment Buhari arrived after 49 days break in the UK

March 10
08:54 2017
The plane conveying President Muhammadu Buhari touched down at the air force base along Mando road in Kaduna at 7:47am on Friday.

He disembarked from the plane 10 minutes later, and greeted some top government officials before boarding a chopper, which took off immediately.

Video credit: NTA

  1. Prince Uxeey
    Prince Uxeey March 10, 09:01

    Welcome back to Nigeria Baba Buhari. #OyoyoBaba

