The moment Buhari arrived after 49 days break in the UK

March 10
08:54 2017
The plane conveying President Muhammadu Buhari touched down at the air force base along Mando road in Kaduna at 7:47am on Friday.
He disembarked from the plane 10 minutes later, and greeted some top government officials before boarding a chopper, which took off immediately.
Video credit: NTA
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Welcome back to Nigeria Baba Buhari. #OyoyoBaba