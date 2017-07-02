Three Badoo gang members ‘lynched by residents in Ikorodu’

Advertisement

Three suspected members of a gang popularly known as Badoo were on Sunday morning lynched to death at Odogunyan in Ikorodu, Lagos state, by residents of the community.

The suspected cult members were said to have been apprehended in the early hours of Sunday and “they were caught and butchered” along Shagamu expressway.

Marcuochukwu Nwosu, a Facebook user, who posted videos from the scene on Sunday morning, said their jeep was also burnt by the irate community members.

“Below is the vehicle in which the Badoo cult used in operation, as soon as they were caught, their jeep was set ablaze by angry mob in front of odogunyan Bale’s office while the cultist were taken to Shagamu express way and lynched,” he wrote.

Community members were also said to be celebrating the capture of the gang members.

In the video, they can be heard chanting ‘no more Badoo,’ ‘Badoo must go’.

The Facebook user further said “family members” of one of the suspects arrived at the scene while the community was at its “boiling point”.

“This jeep drove in four people three women and a man. One of the women was identified as the wife of one of the suspected cultist while the other two were identified as mother and sister of the cultist and the man as the father,” he wrote.

“We could not ascertain where they drove in from, but info reaching us says that one Tobi called them to inform them of the death of some young men, hence they have come to identify the vehicle and the young men murdered to ascertain if one of them was their son and husband.

“The mixed reaction here is that, their stories could not be synchronized with the actual facts on ground. They claimed their son went out with an ash color Audi jeep, but the local vigilantes that arrested them said burnt jeep was a black Toyota Jeep.

“The angry members of the community, almost transferred their aggression on these individual, as some were ranting that they should be held back to confirm they ain’t sponsors of the cult.

“Thanks to wise counsel of some people who advised that the family should go and come back later in the day for their enquiry.”

The development is coming little over 24 hours after residents of the area lynched a suspected member of the gang on the Ikorodu-Mile 12 express road.