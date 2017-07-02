Monday, July 3, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Three Badoo gang members ‘lynched by residents in Ikorodu’

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Three Badoo gang members ‘lynched by residents in Ikorodu’
July 02
08:57 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Three suspected members of a gang popularly known as Badoo were on Sunday morning lynched to death at Odogunyan in Ikorodu, Lagos state, by residents of the community.

The suspected cult members were said to have been apprehended in the early hours of Sunday and “they were caught and butchered” along Shagamu expressway.

Marcuochukwu Nwosu, a Facebook user, who posted videos from the scene on Sunday morning, said their jeep was also burnt by the irate community members.

“Below is the vehicle in which the Badoo cult used in operation, as soon as they were caught, their jeep was set ablaze by angry mob in front of odogunyan Bale’s office while the cultist were taken to Shagamu express way and lynched,” he wrote.

Community members were also said to be celebrating the capture of the gang members.

In the video, they can be heard chanting ‘no more Badoo,’ ‘Badoo must go’.

The Facebook user further said “family members” of one of the suspects arrived at the scene while the community was at its “boiling point”.

“This jeep drove in four people three women and a man. One of the women was identified as the wife of one of the suspected cultist while the other two were identified as mother and sister of the cultist and the man as the father,” he wrote.

“We could not ascertain where they drove in from, but info reaching us says that one Tobi called them to inform them of the death of some young men, hence they have come to identify the vehicle and the young men murdered to ascertain if one of them was their son and husband.

“The mixed reaction here is that, their stories could not be synchronized with the actual facts on ground. They claimed their son went out with an ash color Audi jeep, but the local vigilantes that arrested them said burnt jeep was a black Toyota Jeep.

“The angry members of the community, almost transferred their aggression on these individual, as some were ranting that they should be held back to confirm they ain’t sponsors of the cult.

“Thanks to wise counsel of some people who advised that the family should go and come back later in the day for their enquiry.”

The development is coming little over 24 hours after residents of the area lynched a suspected member of the gang on the Ikorodu-Mile 12 express road.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
BadooIkorodujungle justice
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Lucy
    Lucy July 03, 13:28

    This barbarism has to stop at all cost. Anyone who practice jungle justice is as guilty as a murderer.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

July 03, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.75420.87370.44
LAGOS369465410
KANO367464410
PH370465412
ABUJA366465407
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.