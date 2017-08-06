Monday, August 7, 2017
Timi Frank: APC is dead but not yet buried
August 06
17:25 2017
Timi Frank, former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the ruling party “is dead” but not “yet buried.”

In a statement on Sunday, Frank advised the party members to shun sentiments and rescue APC from its current handlers who he described as “merchants and without minds of their own”.

He also accused John Oyegun, national chairman of the APC, and some unnamed party leaders of being responsible for the crisis rocking some state chapters of the party.

“APC has shown undemocratic tendencies under the current national working committee led by chief John Oyegun,” the statement read.

“APC is dead but not yet buried under the current national chairman.”

While commending former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for speaking on the situation of the party, Frank said he was happy that leaders of the party are “now speaking out against the lack of internal democracy.”

“I’m happy that some of our leaders are now speaking out against the lack of internal democracy I have been fighting for all this while,” he said.

“It is still not too late if others will shun sentiments and see reasons to quickly rescue APC from the current handlers, who are merchants and without minds of their own.

“Like I have been saying, Nigerians will now see the excesses of Chief Oyegun led NWC and how the supposed leaders are creating unnecessary crisis by taking sides practically in all state chapters of the federation.

“All what chief Oyegun led NWC has been doing were displaying of impunity.

“One will be forced to ask if Chief Oyegun has two party constitutions where he uses one for his own favour and the other against his perceived enemies?”

  1. sirOscie.
    sirOscie. August 07, 15:37

    APC should put its acts together or suffer the PDP fate in the next elections….
    Nigerians are watching, A word is enough for the wise.

