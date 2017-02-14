Tinubu: To say I didn’t visit Buhari is simply crazy

Advertisement

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), says it is crazy for anyone to insinuate that he did not visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom.

The former Lagos state governor had last week visited the President in the company of Bisi Akande, chairman, APC board of trustees.

Reacting to reports that he didn’t travel to London, Tinubu said no one in their right senses would peddle such falseness when there were pictures to prove that he visited Buhari.

A statement was released to this effect by his media aide, Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu was quoted as saying that, “The report about the so-called denial of the visit is the handiwork of mischief- makers. I felt we should not dignify that with a response.

“That report beggars belief. Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were in London. The reason they travelled to the United Kingdom was to see President Buhari.

“And they visited him last Thursday and held discussions with him at the Abuja House in London. After the visit, the President, as a mark of respect, saw off his guests to the door.

“Pictures were taken during and after the visit and released to the media by the Presidency. These pictures were international headlines. How can anybody in his or her right senses be saying there was no such visit? It’s simply crazy! I can’t just get it.”