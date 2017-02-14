Tuesday, February 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 14, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,340.02Deals 2,604.00Volume 201,727,297.00Value 2,587,118,035.07Market Cap 8,769,701,629,627.60 TOP GAINERSSEPLAT 375 (5)BETAGLAS 33.07 (1.57)ZENITHBANK 15.45 (0.44)ACCESS 6.94 (0.33)AIRSERVICE 2.74 (0.24)TOP LOSERSNB 125 (-3.73)ETI 9.8 (-0.2)UAC-PROP 1.89 (-0.09)LIVESTOCK 0.72 (-0.03)FIDELITYBK 0.83 (-0.02)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304£GBP 378.8144EURO 323.2432SWISS FRANC 302.8793YEN 2.6775Selling: $USD 305£GBP 380.0605EURO 324.3065SWISS FRANC 303.8757YEN 2.6863CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94Natural Gas 3.029 (-0.112)Gold 1235.70 (-1.1001)Silver 17.975 (0.234)Copper 2.767 (0.1135)Wheat 449.00 (5.50)Coffee 145.55 (0.35)Cotton 75.73 (0.15)Cocoa 1941.00 (-33.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Tinubu: To say I didn’t visit Buhari is simply crazy

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Tinubu: To say I didn’t visit Buhari is simply crazy
February 14
07:38 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), says it is crazy for anyone to insinuate that he did not visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom.

The former Lagos state governor had last week visited the President in the company of Bisi Akande, chairman, APC board of trustees.

Reacting to reports that he didn’t travel to London, Tinubu said no one in their right senses would peddle such falseness when there were pictures to prove that he visited Buhari.

A statement was released to this effect by his media aide, Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu was quoted as saying that, “The report about the so-called denial of the visit is the handiwork of mischief- makers. I felt we should not dignify that with a response.

“That report beggars belief. Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were in London. The reason they travelled to the United Kingdom was to see President Buhari.

“And they visited him last Thursday and held discussions with him at the Abuja House in London. After the visit, the President, as a mark of respect, saw off his guests to the door.

“Pictures were taken during and after the visit and released to the media by the Presidency. These pictures were international headlines. How can anybody in his or her right senses be saying there was no such visit? It’s simply crazy! I can’t just get it.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Bola TinubuLondon visitMuhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Social Comments

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ewa
    Ewa February 14, 08:11

    Mr. Tinubu, I hope you told the president that he could avoid all these speculations and mischief if he simply tells the public the true state of his health. Keeping it a secret does not help Nigeria, and it doesn’t show selfless or responsible leadership. This uncertainty is bad for the country, the economy, and foreign investor confidence. Nigeria first, always.

    Reply to this comment
  2. Kelly joshua
    Kelly joshua February 14, 09:00

    You guys should stop blackmailing the citizens. Those pictures was taken weeks back when you visited aso villa. Period

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

Feb 14, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.88394.80334.62
LAGOS505620525
KANO503617525
PH507623525
ABUJA505622530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.