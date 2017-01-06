Tough time awaits you, defence spokesman tells herdsmen

Rabe Abubakar, acting director of information, Defence headquarters, says the army has concluded plans to launch ‘Operation Accord’ to check illegalities of herdsmen.
Abubakar, who was on tour of media locations in the country, disclosed this to reporters in Warri, Delta state on Friday.
He said the operation would be a mitigating instrument against the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.
“Anytime from now, it will become operational and the issues of herdsmen going about innocent citizens will be a thing of the past,” he said.
Abubakar said the military was committed to rescuing all individuals held hostage by Boko Haram and solicited the cooperation of the media.
“The rescue issue of all individuals that have been with the terrorists is ongoing,” he said.
“I am assuring Nigerians that the armed forces and security agents will never leave any stone unturned unless we rescue all those that have been taken hostage by the Boko Haram.
“The Nigerian military and security agents are extending their hands of fellowship in a way of collaboration, synergising and seeking your cooperation and understanding.”
Abubakar described the media as a key stakeholder and partner in most of the military operations in Nigeria.
He said the military had gone through reformation, adding that the media had given their operations wider coverage.
Abubakar said that the armed forces had conducted more than 13 operations in the country.
“It becomes important to put those operations so as to have a comprehensive security sector to mitigate various security challenges we have been experiencing in the north-east which has just finished,” he said.
“We are mopping up the rescue operation through operation rescue final and other operations put in place by other services.”
Abubakar urged the media to assist by way of sensitising the populace to provide useful information that could help in further reducing insecurity in the country.
The minister for interior is serving the interest of his employer. Remember his position is appointive,so will toe the line of the master, or do I say, he is doing it according to the body language of the president. He knows also that it is the kinsmen of the president that are involved here. The military spokesperson is representing the military,so would try not to be completely enmeshed in the kind of politics the others are playing. The minister for interior not minding the fact that securing the land borders is his responsibility through immigration would quickly assert that the herdsmen come all the way from Niger republic and Mali to unleash havoc on innocent Nigerians,mostly those not sharing same religious faith with them. This the Kaduna state govt has taken it further by paying these herdsmen for killing and sacking Southern Kaduna communities,on the guise of trying to making them happy so that they will not come again. But again and again after they keep coming. If the military have decided to confront the activities of these herdsmen headlong and they will be sincere about it, then it means relief will come to the.We will pray that this becomes a success, lest the people feel unprotected, unsecured and the thing will be self defense,which of course can get out of control. Mr military spokesman,we pray that you guys will put actions to those words. God bless you for rising to protect the defenceless Nigerian people.