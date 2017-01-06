Tough time awaits you, defence spokesman tells herdsmen

Advertisement

Rabe Abubakar, acting director of information, Defence headquarters, says the army has concluded plans to launch ‘Operation Accord’ to check illegalities of herdsmen.

Abubakar, who was on tour of media locations in the country, disclosed this to reporters in Warri, Delta state on Friday.

He said the operation would be a mitigating instrument against the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

“Anytime from now, it will become operational and the issues of herdsmen going about innocent citizens will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Abubakar said the military was committed to rescuing all individuals held hostage by Boko Haram and solicited the cooperation of the media.

“The rescue issue of all individuals that have been with the terrorists is ongoing,” he said.

“I am assuring Nigerians that the armed forces and security agents will never leave any stone unturned unless we rescue all those that have been taken hostage by the Boko Haram.

“The Nigerian military and security agents are extending their hands of fellowship in a way of collaboration, synergising and seeking your cooperation and understanding.”

Abubakar described the media as a key stakeholder and partner in most of the military operations in Nigeria.

He said the military had gone through reformation, adding that the media had given their operations wider coverage.

Abubakar said that the armed forces had conducted more than 13 operations in the country.

“It becomes important to put those operations so as to have a comprehensive security sector to mitigate various security challenges we have been experiencing in the north-east which has just finished,” he said.

“We are mopping up the rescue operation through operation rescue final and other operations put in place by other services.”

Abubakar urged the media to assist by way of sensitising the populace to provide useful information that could help in further reducing insecurity in the country.