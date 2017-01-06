Sunday, January 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 6, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,251.39 Deals 2,659.00 Volume 210,206,142.00 Value 1,510,695,230.89Market Cap 9,032,484,259,046.31TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 80 (1.1) ZENITHBANK 14.77 (0.27) OANDO 4.69 (0.15) UCAP 3.02 (0.14) ACCESS 6.28 (0.14) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.05 (-13.95) NESTLE 809 (-1) CADBURY 5.22 (-0.27) UBN 5.22 (-0.27) UACN 16.64 (-0.26) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 374.3456 EURO 319.0784 SWISS FRANC 297.7473 YEN 2.6039 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 375.577 EURO 320.128 SWISS FRANC 298.7267 YEN 2.6124 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.91 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1177.40 (-3.90) Silver 16.535 (-0.102) Copper 2.5255 (-0.012) Wheat 424.50 (-1.75) Coffee 144.25 (0.50) Cotton 73.26 (-0.52) Cocoa 2259.00 (-3.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Tough time awaits you, defence spokesman tells herdsmen

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Tough time awaits you, defence spokesman tells herdsmen
January 06
22:29 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Rabe Abubakar, acting director of information, Defence headquarters, says the army has concluded plans to launch ‘Operation Accord’ to check illegalities of herdsmen.

Abubakar, who was on tour of media locations in the country, disclosed this to reporters in Warri, Delta state on Friday.

He said the operation would be a mitigating instrument against the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

“Anytime from now, it will become operational and the issues of herdsmen going about innocent citizens will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Abubakar said the military was committed to rescuing all individuals held hostage by Boko Haram and solicited the cooperation of the media.

“The rescue issue of all individuals that have been with the terrorists is ongoing,” he said.

“I am assuring Nigerians that the armed forces and security agents will never leave any stone unturned unless we rescue all those that have been taken hostage by the Boko Haram.

“The Nigerian military and security agents are extending their hands of fellowship in a way of collaboration, synergising and seeking your cooperation and understanding.”

Abubakar described the media as a key stakeholder and partner in most of the military operations in Nigeria.

He said the military had gone through reformation, adding that the media had given their operations wider coverage.

Abubakar said that the armed forces had conducted more than 13 operations in the country.

“It becomes important to put those operations so as to have a comprehensive security sector to mitigate various security challenges we have been experiencing in the north-east which has just finished,” he said.

“We are mopping up the rescue operation through operation rescue final and other operations put in place by other services.”

Abubakar urged the media to assist by way of sensitising the populace to provide useful information that could help in further reducing insecurity in the country.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
HerdsmenRabe Abubakar
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Wilson
    Wilson January 08, 20:51

    The minister for interior is serving the interest of his employer. Remember his position is appointive,so will toe the line of the master, or do I say, he is doing it according to the body language of the president. He knows also that it is the kinsmen of the president that are involved here. The military spokesperson is representing the military,so would try not to be completely enmeshed in the kind of politics the others are playing. The minister for interior not minding the fact that securing the land borders is his responsibility through immigration would quickly assert that the herdsmen come all the way from Niger republic and Mali to unleash havoc on innocent Nigerians,mostly those not sharing same religious faith with them. This the Kaduna state govt has taken it further by paying these herdsmen for killing and sacking Southern Kaduna communities,on the guise of trying to making them happy so that they will not come again. But again and again after they keep coming. If the military have decided to confront the activities of these herdsmen headlong and they will be sincere about it, then it means relief will come to the.We will pray that this becomes a success, lest the people feel unprotected, unsecured and the thing will be self defense,which of course can get out of control. Mr military spokesman,we pray that you guys will put actions to those words. God bless you for rising to protect the defenceless Nigerian people.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 06, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK309.45382.38327.21
LAGOS490600540
KANO485485595540
PH490600545
ABUJA490602543
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.