Traffic agents, road union workers exchange gunshots in Kano

Sporadic gunshots rent the air in Zaria, Kano state, on Wednesday morning as staff of the state road traffic agency clashed with road union workers.

The gunfire exchange, which lasted more than 20 minutes, started when the road traffic agency, popularly known as KAROTA, attempted to bar the road union workers from loading passengers from Zaria road roundabout.

Witnesses said the road union workers set tyres on fire and kept on shouting at the road traffic agents, who were backed up by policemen.

“On seeing the danger around, policemen fired 15 gunshots to disperse the motorists and workers around,” the witness said.

When contacted, Magaji Musa Majia, spokesman of the police in Kano, a deputy superintendent of police, said the details of the incident had not yet been released to him.