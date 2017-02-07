Thursday, February 9, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 09, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,460.45   Deals 2,934.00   Volume 347,823,586.00   Value 1,413,978,866.17Market Cap 8,774,549,638,648.78 TOP GAINERS   DANGCEM 167.11 (1.11)   GUARANTY 23.82 (0.32)   AIRSERVICE 2.5 (0.11)   VITAFOAM 2.31 (0.1)   ACCESS 6.65 (0.05)   TOP LOSERS   WAPCO 41.78 (-2.62)   NB 130 (-0.9)   PRESCO 46 (-0.3)   STANBIC 17.81 (-0.19)   FO 56.7 (-0.12)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 376.6919   EURO 324.8477   SWISS FRANC 304.4631   YEN 2.7064   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 377.93   EURO 325.9154   SWISS FRANC 305.4638   YEN 2.7153   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.9   Natural Gas 3.104 (-0.026)   Gold 1242.60 (6.30)   Silver 17.815 (0.059)   Copper 2.68 (0.048)   Wheat 430.75 (0.00)   Coffee 142.00 (-0.60)   Cotton 75.30 (0.21)   Cocoa 1996.00 (-9.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

TRENDING: 7 years ago, Lai Mohammed demanded daily update on Yar’Adua’s health

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
TRENDING: 7 years ago, Lai Mohammed demanded daily update on Yar’Adua’s health
February 07
13:48 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The internet does not just forget! No it does not.

A statement which Lai Mohammed, minister of information, issued in December 2009 when he was spokesman of the Action Congress (AC), is trending on social media.

In the statement, Mohammed demanded a daily update on the health condition of the then President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who eventually died in office.

The refusal of those in the presidency to give a clear picture about Yar’Adua’s state of health had sparked controversy, and the opposition spokesman raised the alarm.

An excerpt of the report Vanguard published from that statement is  reproduced below

The Action Congress (AC) has renewed its call on the federal government to give Nigerians a daily update on the health of President Umaru Yar’Adua to stem the growing rumours surrounding his state of health.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the party said the current situation whereby ministers and aides of the President give out uncoordinated information on his health, is doing more harm than good.

Therefore, a daily briefing by the Minister of Information, based on authentic details provided by the President’s doctors, should start forthwith. As we have said many times, the health of the President, as a public figure can no longer be of interest only to his family and friends. Nigerians have a right to know.

The party also called on the Federal Executive Council,FEC, the only body constitutionally empowered to start the process of determining whether or not the President can continue in office on the basis of his health, to rise above mundane considerations and put the nation’s interest first.

The scenario is very similar to what is happening in the current administration, but Mohammed is now singing a different tune.

On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was supposed to resume duty after a 10-day vacation in the UK, said he would be away indefinitely.

According to the statement issued by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, the president’s doctors advised him to wait in the UK until the result of some of the tests he did were out.

Should Nigerians also demand a daily update?

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Lai MohammedMuhammadu Buharimusa yar'adua
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ranky Spertor
    Ranky Spertor February 09, 08:29

    Your comment..This government does not tell Nigerians the truth. Always telling us lies. Nigerian need everyday update on the President’s health. If he is not okey as did at the time of Yar’adua, Buhari too need to step down for the interest of our Nation. Yar’adua died there, let Buhari not die there. it is an indictment on us as a Nation. Nigerian Leaders dying in Power.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 08, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.55392.68335.15
LAGOS497618527
KANO495612525
PH505617525
ABUJA497616529
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.