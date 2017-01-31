TRENDING: Dede Mabiaku walks out on Femi Adesina during live radio interview

Advertisement

Dede Mabiaku, Afrobeat musician and protégée of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, stormed out of a session on 91.3FM, a radio station in Lagos, where he and Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, were involved in a discussion.

Mabiaku had interrupted Adesina, who was trying to respond to a question on calls for a nationwide protest over the economic situation.

“Mr. Dede that’s not your question,”Adesina had said.

“It is my question so I will answer it. This is a country of about 180 million… Don’t forget that there are some people who are yet to recover from the loss of the 2015 election. Some are still in the election mode.”

Asked if those calling for protest are supporters of the losers of the election, Adesina said: “Majority of them.”

At this point, Mabiaku said: “Haba! Femi! Haba! Femi! Femi rora! (Take it easy).

Adesina wanted to continue, but Mabiaku kept interrupting him. Obviously irritated, he said: “Dede, will you keep quiet and let me talk?”

Mabiaku allowed Adesina to finish making his point before staging a protest.

He demanded an apology from Adesina, but the presidential spokesman rejected the request, maintaining that he was not rude to Mabiaku.

The video of the incident, which happened on Thursday, has now gone viral.

According to Femi Adesina, if you're calling for a protest against the current administration, you're still in "Election Mode". Profound. pic.twitter.com/8Lrv4RpUfB — Wolé II (@Kingwole) January 31, 2017