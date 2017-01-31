TRENDING: Dede Mabiaku walks out on Femi Adesina during live radio interview

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Dede Mabiaku walks out on Femi Adesina during live radio interview

January 31
22:38 2017
Dede Mabiaku, Afrobeat musician and protégée of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, stormed out of a session on 91.3FM, a radio station in Lagos, where he and Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, were involved in a discussion.

Mabiaku had interrupted Adesina, who was trying to respond to a question on calls for a nationwide protest over  the economic situation.

“Mr. Dede that’s not your question,”Adesina had said.

“It is my question so I will answer it. This is a country of about 180 million… Don’t forget that there are some people who are yet to recover from the loss of the 2015 election. Some are still in the election mode.”

Asked if those calling for protest are supporters of the losers of the election, Adesina said: “Majority of them.”

At this point, Mabiaku said: “Haba! Femi! Haba! Femi! Femi rora! (Take it easy).

Adesina wanted to continue, but Mabiaku kept interrupting him. Obviously irritated, he said: “Dede, will you keep quiet and let me talk?”

Mabiaku allowed Adesina to finish making his point before staging a protest.

He demanded an apology from Adesina, but the presidential spokesman rejected the request, maintaining that he was not rude to Mabiaku.

The video of the incident, which happened on Thursday, has now gone viral.

  1. Akhigbeomo
    Akhigbeomo February 01, 02:40

    Dede should listen to their conversations again and apologize to Femi and his own fans all over the world, including his host. Femi said Dede will you keep quiet and let me talk, when you………He never said shut up your mouth I am talking. Dede lost his temper unnecessarily and calling Femi names. Why can’t he work for government if he thinks it is that easy. What a shameful behavior.

  2. Dr John
    Dr John February 01, 08:09

    It is crystal clear that femi and his boss PMBuhari has failed in ALL ramification. He has no right to ask dede to keep quite because the last time I checked dede is not his son….. Femi adesina is a drawing man…. His is tired of lying(trying to paint black to white) oga we are waiting for the protest as it is long overdue…… God bless 2baba for being that courageous leader…

  3. Bright
    Bright February 01, 08:28

    In my opinion mr femi didn’t tell mr dede to shut but the statement he made was still offensive “dede keep quiet let me talk” this is a statement you say to somebody who you see as your juniour

