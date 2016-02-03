TRENDING: Female cadet officer tortures civilian for complimenting her beauty

A video showing a female soldier beating a civilian for allegedly complimenting her beauty is circulating on on social media.
The location of the occurrence is unknown.
The female cadet officer led the assault, and continued abusing the civilian for saying she was beautiful.
“Am I beautiful? How beautiful am I? Bastard!” she yelled as she repeatedly slapped the civilian.
“Idiot! Describe me, am I not like Beyonce? He said I’m beautiful, am I Angelina Jolie.”
And when the civilian refrained from responding, she delivered heavier slaps to his face, saying: “This bastard is not responding.
“Are you a bastard? You have emotions. See this idiot. AM I beautiful? What is beautiful about me?”
When blood began oozing out of the victim’s mouth, he was ordered to remove his shirt and use it to wipe off his blood.
“Clean that blood, idiot! Your blood is nothing, is that clear?” she screamed. “Bastard! He has blood to bring out.”
Back in August, a group of soldiers were caught on camera brutalising a civilian at Mararaba in Abuja.
The citizen, who the army claimed was a robber, was stripped naked and brutalised in public on the busy Mararaba road.
After the photo of the incident went viral, the Nigeria army promised to take disciplinary action against the soldiers.
However, two months after, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), wrote a letter to the Nigerian army wondering why the soldiers who perpetrated the act had not been handed over to the commission for prosecution.
Video credit: SaharaTV
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
This is exactly what we are talking about, If the chief of army staff can order the shooting of over 700 civilian in Zaria, and get away with it, then what is the big deal for a female cadet to slap a male civilian, of course the female cadet learnt from the masters. Tomorrow when she find herself in a place of high position she can order that a whole village be wiped out. I promise you that this girl will go unpunished even will the intelligence that Nigerian army claims that it has. This is one of the reasons Nnamdi Kalu calls Nigeria a zoo.
It is a lie that the location is unknown. The Sahara TV who is earning the credit for the video for humanity sake, tell the world the location. The era of coward journalism is gone. The military does not condone this.
The location has to be confirmed. Otherwise, the uniformed person is nothing but a beast in human skin. The Army should strip her of all niceties of the uniform which is a symbol of the Federal Republic. Nigerians are no beasts. She must be from the underworld.
Incredible! Even a banana Republic’s soldiers will never accept to be videoed so easily doing such unmilitary acts. This looks like a photoshop gig to paint the Nigerian army black. The author of the post and footage should be invited by the Army for questioning.
The video was recorded by one of the abusers, you can hear him join in taunting the civilian as he records the event
Those that participated in beating for no reason him who they sopposedsupposed to protect should have long be discharged without benefit no debate about it.
these is nonsense, and if Nigeria army don’t stop doing thing like that very soon civilian will stat retaliate. if I’m to be these guy I will fight these unwise lady till to the last of my breath. nonsense
This soldier lady and men should be dismissed for this act of wickedness
i wish i was the civilian i would have fight her to my last breath. this is nonsense this is why some people join the militant group or secret cult. soldiers are suppose to defend the country and with out you and me there is no country.