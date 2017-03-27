TRENDING: Indian mob beats ‘Nigerian’ to stupor

Advertisement

Narendra Mishra, a journalist with Times of India, has released a video of an assault on a student identified as a Nigerian.

Mishra, who was at the scene of the attack, captured the incident.

He later tweeted: “Sorry world, we are not like this. Shocking incident in Greater Noida. Three attacks on Nigerians in one day. Where are we heading?”

In the video, about 20 young men are seen attacking a defenceless black man.

Sorry World.We are not like this.Shocking incidents in Greater Noida.3 attacks on Nigerian people in one day.Where we heading?See video. pic.twitter.com/LmjHfa4CvW — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) March 27, 2017

The youths not only pounced on him at intervals, they also hurled objects at the victim.

He managed to stand up and tried to escape but his attackers caught up with him, and pulled him to the ground as the assault continued.

At a point, the man was motionless, but the attackers will not stop. A young man in white shirt tried to pacify the rampaging mob, but did not succeed.

Sushma Swaraj, India’s minister of external affairs, has demanded a report of the incident.

“I have asked for a report from government of Uttar Pradesh about the reported attack on African students in Noida,” she wrote on Twitter.

I have asked for a report from Government of Uttar Pradesh about the reported attack on African students in Noida. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 27, 2017

The cause of the incident is not clear, but Scroll.in, an Indian website, reported that residents of Greater Noida staged a protest after a student identified as Manish Khari, died of drug overdose.

Khari was said to have last been seen with a group of Nigerians.

A crowd had reportedly raided the home of African students, asking all Africans living in residential colonies in Greater Noida to vacate their rented houses immediately.

Five Nigerian students were said to have been detained in the case, but the police released them for lack of evidence.

From Libya to Malaysia, Nigerians have been victims of attacks across the world, the latest being in South Africa.