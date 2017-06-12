TRENDING: Police celebrate arrest of ‘most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria’

Tuesday, June 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

June 12
11:30 2017
The Nigerian police on Saturday arrested and paraded the ‘most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria‘.

Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, was apprehended by the inspector-general of police intelligence response team led by Abba Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police.

He was arrested at his residence in Magodo Estate, Lagos.

Below is a trending video of policemen and women celebrating his arrest.

The police had placed a N30 million bounty on Evans before his arrest

Video credit: Kayode Ogundamisi

  1. ukpah matthew
    ukpah matthew June 13, 20:12

    he is a very wicked human being imagine somebody demanding for 1,million dollars if 1 naira is missing he won’t realise de person he don’t deserve life

