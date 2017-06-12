TRENDING: Police celebrate arrest of ‘most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria’

Advertisement

The Nigerian police on Saturday arrested and paraded the ‘most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria‘.

Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, was apprehended by the inspector-general of police intelligence response team led by Abba Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police.

He was arrested at his residence in Magodo Estate, Lagos.

Below is a trending video of policemen and women celebrating his arrest.

Undercover ????????????‍♀️???? @PoliceNG celebrating capture of deadly Notorious Lagos based Kidnapper Chukwudubem Onwuamadike after a sting operation. pic.twitter.com/ECy5X7AmYP — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 11, 2017

The police had placed a N30 million bounty on Evans before his arrest

Video credit: Kayode Ogundamisi