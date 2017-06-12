TRENDING: Police celebrate arrest of ‘most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria’

June 12
11:30 2017
The Nigerian police on Saturday arrested and paraded the ‘most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria‘.
Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, was apprehended by the inspector-general of police intelligence response team led by Abba Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police.
He was arrested at his residence in Magodo Estate, Lagos.
Below is a trending video of policemen and women celebrating his arrest.
Undercover ????????????♀️???? @PoliceNG celebrating capture of deadly Notorious Lagos based Kidnapper Chukwudubem Onwuamadike after a sting operation. pic.twitter.com/ECy5X7AmYP
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 11, 2017
The police had placed a N30 million bounty on Evans before his arrest
Video credit: Kayode Ogundamisi
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
he is a very wicked human being imagine somebody demanding for 1,million dollars if 1 naira is missing he won’t realise de person he don’t deserve life