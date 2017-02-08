Wednesday, February 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
TRENDING: Soldiers beat physically-challenged man for ‘wearing camouflage’
February 08
20:03 2017
Two soldiers descended mercilessly on a physically-challenged man for putting on camouflage in a location said to be Onitsha, one of the cities in Anambra state.

In a video, which one Ifeanyichukwu Emmanuel uploaded on Facebook, the wheel chair of the victim was seized from him and thrown to a corner.

The officers, who were communicating in Igbo language, were heard saying: “Stubborn! Stubborn!”

One of them had a gun and horsewhip, while the other had just a horsewhip.

They dragged the man on the floor, and used the whips on him at intervals. He screamed out of pain, but no one could come to his rescue.

A crowd of onlookers watched helplessly from a distance. Vehicles and motorcycles passed through the busy road while the security agents were maltreating the individual.

They later abandoned him and jumped into their waiting van, which was parked right in the middle of the road throughout the period that the assault lasted.

It is not clear when the incident happened.

  1. Kalu
    Kalu February 08, 22:08

    When their Ogas are snake charmers and making money for Dubai apartments, these ones can afford to vent their frustrations on a cripple.
    Let’s hope somebody will investigate this ugly incident, That is if there is still a Provost Marshall in the Nigerian Army.

    Reply to this comment

