TRENDING VIDEO: Edo lawmakers exchange blows over speaker’s removal

August 15
07:34 2017
Chairs were thrown while punches were exchanged on Monday when the speaker of the Edo house of assembly was removed.
Justin Okonoboh, after his removal, was immediately replaced with Kabiru Adjoto.
But first, this show of shame.
Video credit: ITV
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
