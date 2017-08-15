Wednesday, August 16, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

TRENDING VIDEO: Edo lawmakers exchange blows over speaker’s removal

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
TRENDING VIDEO: Edo lawmakers exchange blows over speaker’s removal
August 15
07:34 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Chairs were thrown while punches were exchanged on Monday when the speaker of the Edo house of assembly was removed.

Justin Okonoboh, after his removal, was immediately replaced with Kabiru Adjoto.

But first, this show of shame.

Video credit: ITV

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Edo speakerJustin OkonobohKabiru Adjoto
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ozaman
    Ozaman August 16, 02:55

    This is one of the funniest videos I have ever watched. These Edo members are terrible clowns.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Aug 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK366.05471.28429.88
LAGOS368477430
KANO367477430
PH368477433
ABUJA368476432
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.