TRENDING VIDEO: FRSC officer struggles with driver of moving vehicle

A video showing a female officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) struggling with the driver of a moving car in FCT has gone viral.

The video, recorded by the front seat passenger of the vehicle on his mobile phone, surfaced on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

It shows the driver and his passenger trying to stop the FRSC officer as she struggles to pull the handbrake of the vehicle from the seat behind the driver.

The video also caught an FRSC patrol van apparently in pursuit of the vehicle.

Toward the end of the video, a male officer jumped out of the FRSC van and shattered the front window on the passenger side of the car.