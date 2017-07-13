Friday, July 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

TRENDING VIDEO: FRSC officer struggles with driver of moving vehicle

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
TRENDING VIDEO: FRSC officer struggles with driver of moving vehicle
July 13
21:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

A video showing a female officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) struggling with the driver of a moving car in FCT has gone viral.

The video, recorded by the front seat passenger of the vehicle on his mobile phone, surfaced on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

It shows the driver and his passenger trying to stop the FRSC officer as she struggles to pull the handbrake of the vehicle from the seat behind the driver.

The video also caught an FRSC patrol van apparently in pursuit of the vehicle.

Toward the end of the video, a male officer jumped out of the FRSC van and shattered the front window on the passenger side of the car.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
female officerFRSC
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Timi
    Timi July 14, 02:50

    The officer that smatched the window is an iltrate, incompetent , anger management problem , he can kill and does not fit to wear FRSC uniform any longer.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

July 13, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.63419.74370.24
LAGOS370470417
KANO367467415
PH372465412
ABUJA367465412
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.