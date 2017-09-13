Thursday, September 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

TRENDING VIDEO: Soldiers torture ‘IPOB members’

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
TRENDING VIDEO: Soldiers torture ‘IPOB members’
September 13
21:03 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

A video showing soldiers of the Nigerian army torturing men believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has surfaced on social media.

In the viral video, the soldiers can be seen forcing the men to swim in dirty swamp water while flogging them with canes.

According to the individual who filmed the video, the incident took place along Aba-Umuahia road.

Watch below.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
biafraIPOBNigerian soldiers
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ozaman
    Ozaman September 14, 17:15

    Gen. Buhari & his administration just lost my support for their handling of the IPOB agitation. You cannot treat human beings the way those soldiers were acting. It is very offensive. Kanu may be self serving but those soldiers are criminals.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Sept 14, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK362.05477.86430.91
LAGOS369478437
KANO367473433
PH368474435
ABUJA366475433
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.