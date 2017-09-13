TRENDING VIDEO: Soldiers torture ‘IPOB members’

September 13
21:03 2017
A video showing soldiers of the Nigerian army torturing men believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has surfaced on social media.
In the viral video, the soldiers can be seen forcing the men to swim in dirty swamp water while flogging them with canes.
According to the individual who filmed the video, the incident took place along Aba-Umuahia road.
Watch below.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Gen. Buhari & his administration just lost my support for their handling of the IPOB agitation. You cannot treat human beings the way those soldiers were acting. It is very offensive. Kanu may be self serving but those soldiers are criminals.