A true leader must appreciate his critics, says Jonathan

Advertisement

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday said one of the qualities of a “true leader” is appreciating his critics.

Jonathan said this in response to one Mohammad DeeDee who sought his forgiveness on Twitter.

DeeDee had said the former president should pardon him for past criticisms.

In November 2014, DeeDee wrote: “Today a dollar is N180 and a pound is N280 hope u have a family…this is really d transformation agenda..!! GEJ has finished Nigeria.”

Apparently realising that things have taken a worse turn today, with the dollar trading at N500, and pound N600, DeeDee asked Ben Murray Bruce, a senator from Bayelsa, to help him reach Jonathan.

But responding on Facebook, the Nigerian leader said he bore no grudge against the individual.

He said DeeDee should not feel bad because he was performing his patriotic duty.

“There is no need for forgiveness because you did not commit any sin against me,” he wrote.

“I never felt offended or held a grudge. Mohammad, please do not feel bad. You did what you did as your patriotic duty.

“A true leader must appreciate his critics. Sometimes they tell him the truth more than friends. I appreciate you. God bless you Mohammad.”

People have been lamenting the high cost of living under the current administration. But President Muhammadu Buhari has been appealing for understanding, blaming the economic situation on his predecessors.