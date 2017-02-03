Friday, February 3, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 03, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,802.54   Deals 2,350.00   Volume 144,626,685.00   Value 1,223,700,591.84Market Cap 8,892,445,823,706.65 TOP GAINERS   GUINNESS 66.5 (2.97)   ETI 10.3 (0.15)   UBN 5 (0.06)   UCAP 3.55 (0.05)   NPFMCRFBK 1.13 (0.05)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 680 (-19.99)   NB 133.11 (-1.43)   UACN 15.2 (-0.79)   GUARANTY 23.02 (-0.58)   CADBURY 9.2 (-0.25)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 380.2821   EURO 326.6428   SWISS FRANC 305.2573   YEN 2.6887   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 381.532   EURO 327.7164   SWISS FRANC 306.2607   YEN 2.6975   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43   Natural Gas 3.07 (-0.117)   Gold 1219.20 (-0.2001)   Silver 17.425 (-0.004)   Copper 2.6175 (-0.068)   Wheat 432.75 (-1.75)   Coffee 146.10 (0.15)   Cotton 76.57 (-0.35)   Cocoa 2063.00 (-21.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

A true leader must appreciate his critics, says Jonathan

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
A true leader must appreciate his critics, says Jonathan
February 03
22:56 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday said one of the qualities of a “true leader” is appreciating his critics.

Jonathan said this in response to one Mohammad DeeDee who sought his forgiveness on Twitter.

DeeDee had said the former president should pardon him for past criticisms.

In November 2014, DeeDee wrote: “Today a dollar is N180 and a pound is N280 hope u have a family…this is really d transformation agenda..!! GEJ has finished Nigeria.”

Apparently realising that things have taken a worse turn today, with the dollar trading at N500, and pound N600, DeeDee asked Ben Murray Bruce, a senator from Bayelsa, to help him reach Jonathan.

But responding on Facebook, the Nigerian leader said he bore no grudge against the individual.

He said DeeDee should not feel bad because he was performing his patriotic duty.

“There is no need for forgiveness because you did not commit any sin against me,” he wrote.

“I never felt offended or held a grudge. Mohammad, please do not feel bad. You did what you did as your patriotic duty.

“A true leader must appreciate his critics. Sometimes they tell him the truth more than friends. I appreciate you. God bless you Mohammad.”

People have been lamenting the high cost of living under the current administration. But President Muhammadu Buhari has been appealing for understanding, blaming the economic situation on his predecessors.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Ben BruceGoodluck JonathanMuhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako February 03, 23:34

    Wow! Look who’s up now! Life is amazing.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 03, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.50394.66340.52
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.