Two Chibok girls meet Trump at White House

President Donlad Trump hosted two Chibok school girls at the White House on Wednesday.

The girls — Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu — who escaped from Boko Haram in 2014, after the famous Chibok abduction, met the president in the company of his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

They graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy in Oregon in February 2017.

The girls, who are being sponsored by the Jubilee Campaign, a human rights group in Virginia, have gone on to open a GoFundme account to raise money for their university education at Southeastern University in Florida.

“Hello our names are Lydia Pogu and Joy Bishara. We are two of the girls that escaped the Boko Haram who attack our school in Chibok, Nigeria,” the duo said via GoFundme.

“We finally achieved our dream and have graduated high school. We need funds for living expenses through the summer as we leave boarding high school Canyonville Christian Academy for Southeastern University.”

The details of their meeting with Trump remain unknown.