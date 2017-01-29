Monday, January 30, 2017
Trump: I'll not allow killing of Christians to continue

Trump: I’ll not allow killing of Christians to continue
January 29
19:27 2017
US President Donald Trump says he will not allow the killing of Christians in the middle east to continue.

Trump tweeted this on Sunday.

Last week, he signed an executive order imposing a ban on citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries – Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Somalia.

His action has sparked off a protest in the US.

Below is Trump’s tweet.

Minority Christians have been victims of attacks in Syria and Iraq by the Islamic State since its insurgency started.

But Christians in Egypt and Pakistan have also been reportedly targeted by extremists.

Trump’s tweet was retweeted more that 25,000 times and liked by over 88,000 users in less than four hours.

  1. Canation
    Canation January 30, 11:27

    Your comment..Judgement must be serve concerning this issue, why must someone kill another person simply because he doesn’t believe on what he worships.

