Trump takes oath of office 6pm Nigerian time on Friday

January 18
22:40 2017
Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States at 12 noon in Washington, and 6pm Nigerian time on Friday.

The joint congressional committee on inaugural ceremonies disclosed this.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30am, with a musical prelude beforehand, according to a copy of the inauguration programme.

Afterwards, Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence are slated to participate in the traditional inaugural parade, which is scheduled to start at 3 pm (9 pm Nigerian time).

According to reports, the ceremony opens with the call to order from Roy Blunt, a senator, followed by readings and invocations and music from the Missouri State University chorale.

Pence will then take his oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs, and then Trump takes the presidential oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Trump will give his inaugural address, followed by more readings and a benediction and close with the national anthem.

Besides Trump, his family and the Obamas, several living ex-presidents will be in attendance.

Jimmy Carter was the first to say he would attend.

George W. Bush and former Vice-President Dick Cheney also confirmed that they would be there, as well as former President Bill Clinton and 2016 presidential election nominee Hillary Clinton.

A George H. W. Bush spokesman said he would not be there, citing health concerns.

  1. Graham K
    Graham K January 19, 08:21

    As you are taking oath of office today, I pray that God Almighty that annoited to be 45th Great American President endow you wisdom to the world, not only America. Any decision you make will affect the whole world. PLEASE NOTE : (1.) Do not react to issues immediately, take your time to think about it before you reply. (2.) Whenever you go for United Nations meeting and other important meeting with other leaders, don’t be provoke, be patient, listened to them carefully before you reply. (3.) When your enemy wants to make friends with you, please be careful…… he has hiding agenda. BECAREFUL

