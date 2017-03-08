Thursday, March 9, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

UK says Jonathan did NOT reject help to rescue Chibok girls

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
UK says Jonathan did NOT reject help to rescue Chibok girls
March 08
09:36 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

It is not true that the Jonathan administration rejected the offer of British armed forces to help in rescuing the abducted Chibok girls, the United Kingdom government has said.

On Sunday, The Observer, a UK newspaper, said Britain was ready to rescue the Chibok girls after they conducted air reconnaissance over northern Nigeria for several months in a mission named Operation Turus, but the Jonathan administration declined.

“The girls were located in the first few weeks of the RAF mission. We offered to rescue them, but the Nigerian government declined,” a source involved in Operation Turus was quoted as saying.

But the former president denied it, saying the story was “concocted” by those “who have been playing politics with the issue of the abducted girls.”

“We are not surprised that this kind of concocted story is coming out at this point in time, as it appears that some people who have obviously been playing politics with the issue of the Chibok girls will stop at nothing to further their interest,” former president Goodluck Jonathan said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the British high commission in Abuja said the report that Jonathan turned down its offer to rescue the girls “was false.”

According to THISDAY, Mathew Rycroft, the ambassador, said he was briefed on the matter and the allegations were not true.

“The British High Commissioner briefed me on that today (Monday) and said that the allegations are not true,” Rycroft said.

In a statement further released by the commission read: “UK worked with the US and France to provide a range of military and intelligence support to the Nigerian government in their search (for the Chibok girls), and in fact, a wider effort to address the longer term challenge of terrorism.

“But importantly, we won’t comment on specific additional details, which is a matter for the Nigerian government and the military.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
chibok girlsGoodluck Jonathanuk
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Duke
    Duke March 09, 09:47

    A right thinking Nigerian will never belief such report because we are aware of were its coming and were is pointing to

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 09, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.25382.87332.94
LAGOS460565460
Kano455565460
PH460570470
ABUJA460565460
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.