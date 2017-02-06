Monday, February 6, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 07, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,802.54Deals 2,350.00Volume 144,626,685.00Value 1,223,700,591.84Market Cap 8,892,445,823,706.65 TOP GAINERSGUINNESS 66.5 (2.97)ETI 10.3 (0.15)UBN 5 (0.06)UCAP 3.55 (0.05)NPFMCRFBK 1.13 (0.05)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 680 (-19.99)NB 133.11 (-1.43)UACN 15.2 (-0.79)GUARANTY 23.02 (-0.58)CADBURY 9.2 (-0.25)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25£GBP 380.2821EURO 326.6428SWISS FRANC 305.2573YEN 2.6887Selling: $USD 305.25£GBP 381.532EURO 327.7164SWISS FRANC 306.2607YEN 2.6975CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43Natural Gas 3.07 (-0.117)Gold 1219.20 (-0.2001)Silver 17.425 (-0.004)Copper 2.6175 (-0.068)Wheat 432.75 (-1.75)Coffee 146.10 (0.15)Cotton 76.57 (-0.35)Cocoa 2063.00 (-21.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

UK reviews health tourism laws after Nigerian woman racked up £500k debt

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
UK reviews health tourism laws after Nigerian woman racked up £500k debt
February 06
15:12 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Foreign patients with non-urgent medical needs will be made to pay before treatment under new regulations for health tourists in the United Kingdom.

The adjustment is coming after a Nigerian, identified as Priscilla, gave birth to quadruplets at a UK hospital.

The birth of Priscilla’s children cost the National Health Service (NHS) £500,000 as she couldn’t foot the bill.

Two of the babies have since died and the other two are still being cared for at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in West London.

Their mother says she will not be able to repay even a fraction of her bill.

Beginning in April, hospitals will be legally empowered to charge patients upfront for procedures which are not deemed immediate emergencies.

Some of the non-urgent procedures include hip or knee surgery, cataract removals, and operations to remove hernias as well as certain scans and medications.

The rules will not apply to maternity care or any treatment considered potentially life-saving or immediately necessary but ministers are hoping it will help stop the NHS from being seen as an “international health service.”

Other procedures that will require pay before care are scans, treatment for cancer or heart conditions as well as operations to remove the appendix.

If patients are unable to pay, doctors will be told to make a decision, based on their clinical need, as to whether the treatment should go ahead.

Hospitals are now required to ask all new patients for passports and utility bills upon arrival to verify they are entitled to NHS care.

Hospitals who fail to show that they are collecting enough money from patients may be fined by year’s end.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
hospitalsNational Health Servicenigeriatourism laws
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Sapele Water
    Sapele Water February 06, 15:36

    After watching BBC 2 live last week. The woman in question is likely a Ghanaian woman travelling on a Nigerian passport. FGN should please investigate the lady in question and alert the UK authorities and the news should be corrected.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 06, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.12338.29
LAGOS497618525
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA498612525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.