Umahi seeks FG’s help over Ebonyi, Cross River communal clash

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, has appealed to the federal government to intervene in the communal clashes between Azuofia Idda in Izzi local government area of the state and Ohene in Cross River.

Umahi made the appeal when he received Adamu Abubakar, general commanding officer (GOC) of 82 division Enugu, in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The governor said the lingering boundary crisis between the two communities required action and commitment of the two states and federal government in ending it.

“The problem between Cross River and Ebonyi is quite known and unfortunately, the problem of boundary in our country is quite funny. Nobody is really taking any definite action,” he said.

“I believe strongly believe that we need political will; we need commitment to solve the problem. I will plead that since the Cross River command is also under you (Abubakar), let’s have an interaction between the two commanders as quickly as possible. The same thing with the police. I will speak with the IG (inspector-general of police) about it.

“I believe strongly that by Tuesday, I will visit there with security chiefs from Ebonyi and look at the lack of government presence and see what and what we can put in place to show government presence in that area. Let’s see what and what we can do for a police post to be there immediately. I believe strongly that Cross River should do the same thing.”

Umahi also commended Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the GOC and the state’s security chiefs for their timely intervention which brought the situation under control.

On Sunday, one person was reportedly killed in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi during an invasion by locals from Adadama community in Cross River.