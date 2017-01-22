Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Your unused assets are needed elsewhere, says Auctions House boss

January 22
23:11 2017
Abimbola Akingboye, chief executive officer of 3A Auctions House Limited, a general auction house, has advised Nigerians to stop holding on to assets that are not in use as these could be auctioned.

In a press statement released by the company to announce the delivery of the private jet it auctioned recently to the new owner in the United States of America, Akingboye said the safe and stress-free delivery of the jet was a demonstration of the company’s determination to do things thoroughly and ensure that clients get value for money through sales of disposable assets.

He added that it was also to let many Nigerians know that auctions pay off.

“The delivery of the jet to the owner is basically to show Nigerians that we are out there in the market to make a difference,” he said.

“We also want to let people know that auctions provide a solution to the problem of unserviceable goods. I also want to tell Nigerians that all those assets that have been ‘sat on’ for years are needed elsewhere; be it property, vehicles, and yes, even a jet.”

He said the jet “was auctioned on November 27 and an offer was made for it that day. However, since it is our tradition to do things in a thorough and professional manner, we had to do all the necessary checks and paper works to ensure a hassle-free delivery to the new owner.”

Akingboye added that since 3A Auctions does not claim monopoly of knowledge in all areas, it is in the practice bringing in professionals who “are grounded” in the areas of the item to be auctioned to help with some technicalities.

“In order to get the result for our clients, we usually bring in consultants who are grounded in the area of what is being auctioned,” he said.

“For this jet, we had to get two aviation consultants to conclude on all the necessary groundwork to ensure a smooth sale and delivery. They actually put us through in the area of technicalities; it was a very fruitful partnership we are grateful for.”

  1. Saraki
    Saraki January 24, 07:28

    Great article! This young CEO is an inspiration and should be celebrated.

