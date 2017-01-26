Monday, January 30, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 30, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,289.95 Deals 3,013.00 Volume 146,485,775.00 Value 1,187,613,941.24Market Cap 9,045,750,736,769.04TOP GAINERS FO 71.88 (6.68) 7UP 102.3 (0.9) GUARANTY 24.5 (0.61) CADBURY 9.44 (0.44) NASCON 8.23 (0.39) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.22 (-13.78) NESTLE 740 (-10) MRS 39.03 (-4.21) GUINNESS 66.55 (-3.5) TOTAL 285 (-2) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 383.061 EURO 327.368 SWISS FRANC 304.9269 YEN 2.6816 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 384.319 EURO 328.4431 SWISS FRANC 305.9283 YEN 2.6904 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.87 Natural Gas 3.453 (0.121) Gold 1187.00 (-10.80) Silver 16.83 (-0.15) Copper 2.699 (-0.011) Wheat 429.25 (4.75) Coffee 151.05 (-1.85) Cotton 74.75 (0.87) Cocoa 2133.00 (-59.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

US court: Kashamu must face drug trafficking charges

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
US court: Kashamu must face drug trafficking charges
January 26
15:38 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

A United States appeals court has upheld a ruling mandating Buruji Kashamu to face a drug trafficking trial, Washington Post reports.

The ruling means that Kashamu can be extradited from Nigeria  to the US to answer to the charges.

The senator representing Ogun east constituency was alleged to have been the ring-leader of a ’90s heroin cartel in Chicago, US.

Kashamu had in April 2015 asked a district court to put a hold on his “abduction abroad by U.S. authorities”.

In its ruling, the US court of appeals on Monday dismissed the complaint and upheld the ruling of the lower court.

According to the court, the attempt by US agents to arrest Kashamu in coordination with Nigerian authorities cannot be termed “an attempted abduction”.

Although several persons indicted in the case had pleaded guilty, Kashamu maintains that his dead brother was responsible for the crimes he’s being accused of.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Solo
    Solo January 30, 14:12

    Kashamu should go and prove his innocence.
    If he is sure that he didn’t commit any crime, why run. Go tell the Court that they are mistaking you for your brother the real criminal.

    At least, it can be taken for granted that American courts are fair.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 30, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK312.75392.72334.67
LAGOS496615520
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA496617520
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.