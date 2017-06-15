Thursday, June 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

US, UK ‘revoke’ visas of senior military officers over human rights issues

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
US, UK ‘revoke’ visas of senior military officers over human rights issues
June 15
18:37 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The US embassy and British high commission in Nigeria have reportedly withdrawn and denied entry visa to some serving and retired Nigerian army officers.

According to THISDAY, this was disclosed in a report of an army panel set up to investigate alleged human rights abuse levelled against the military by Amnesty International (AI).

While presenting the findings at a press conference in Abuja, Nuhu Angbazo, chief of military/civil affairs, had said the army was not guilty of the accusations.

He said though no court of law nor board of enquiry had found the military guilty of human rights abuse, “at least two diplomatic missions either revoked or denied their country entry visas to a number of senior officers.”

He said the senior military officers involved were those in charge of operations in the north-east.

“There were cases of officers whose names did not appear in the allegation but were also denied visas,” he was quoted to have said.

He said that although the panel exonerated the army of any alleged sexual abuse of IDPs in the north-east, it faulted the trial of Boko Haram detainees.

“The board found out that the process determining the legal status of the detainees in all military detention facilities appear to have been left to the Nigerian army alone,” Angbazo reportedly said.

“We note in particular the difficulty encountered by the Nigerian Army in transferring detainees in Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri detention facility to the Maiduguri maximum prisons to ease congestion in the facility.

“The board found that a common feature in all the detention facilities visited was the delay in the legal processing and trial of Boko Haram detainees.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Nuhu Angbazoukus
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Obrus
    Obrus June 15, 22:41

    Glad they were not given,always taking laws into their hand

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.50414.48362.01
LAGOS365456405
KANO367460408
PH367462409
ABUJA365460405
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.