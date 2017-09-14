Uwazuruike: Kanu’s activities could lead to an unplanned war

Advertisement

Ralph Uwazuruike, leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), says the activities of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), could lead to an unplanned war.

Speaking in Owerri, capital of Imo state, on Thursday, Uwazuruike said Kanu “does not even have one agenda” on Biafra.

He said Kanu’s major interest was to destroy the agenda of MASSOB “which is against the Biafra struggle”.

He added that, unlike the IPOB leader, the hallmark of any freedom fighter was to submit to being arrested.

“A real freedom fighter submits to arrest but Kanu has told his members to burn down the country if he is re-arrested, a true indication that he was paid to destabilise MASSOB,” he said.

“The IPOB has no agenda and I advise Igbo leaders to condemn its activities. Nnamdi Kanu has no agenda and he is only thriving on the relevance given to him by the government.

“I recruited him and I know his capacities and he is not a leader.

“I have 25 steps towards actualising Biafra and Kanu does not have even one agenda.”

The MASSOB leader said if the government had ignored Kanu, the situation over Biafra would not have escalated.

While calling on Igbo leaders to condemn the activities of IPOB, Uwazuruike expressed reservations over reprisal attacks on northerners following clashes between soldiers and IPOB members.

“Any attack on northerners will be counter-productive as many Igbos are resident in the north,” he said.