Wednesday, March 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

VIDEO: Arsenal fans want ‘Wenger out’

March 08
13:37 2017
Before Tuesday’s humiliating Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, fans of Arsenal FC had voiced their disapproval over Arsene Wenger’s coaching of the club.

Over 200 fans had chanted ‘Wenger Out’ as they marched towards the stadium, not knowing what lay ahead.

Trailing 5-1 from the first leg, Arsenal went 1-0 up through Theo Walcott but Bayern responded with five goals to send the north London club out of the Champions League.

The defeat was a seventh consecutive last-16 exit for Wenger in European football.

It was also his club’s heaviest defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger has hinted that this could be his final season at the Emirates, amid growing fan disapproval.

The Frenchman has been in charge of Arsenal since 1996.

Tags
arsenalArsene WengerBayern MunichEmirates Stadium
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. DESTINY
    DESTINY March 08, 14:35

    Arsen wenger has his ovasion loudest long time ago and that’s when he should leave the ovasion, the earlier he leave the better for him and the club he so much like to pilot to success.Iam no longer having confidence in his ability because a coach cannot be testing players for season upon season.The change/glory the fans need now is for trophy and not struggling for top 4.

