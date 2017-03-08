Thursday, March 9, 2017
TheCable

VIDEO: Ethiopian Airlines lands in Kaduna

March 08
15:40 2017
A Boeing 787 plane belonging to Ethopian Airlines has landed at the Kaduna International Airport.

Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, witnessed the landing.

According to officials of the Kaduna state government, the pilot of the aircraft certified the airport landing system to be “A1 excellent”.

Flights would be diverted to Kaduna as a result of the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, over repairs of its runway.

Abuja airport would be closed for six weeks, and many foreign airlines have rejected the facility in Kaduna.

Below is a video of the first flight in Kaduna:

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Gere
    Gere March 09, 17:43

    We are good friends of Nigeria; We have to be on your side in critical times!!!

