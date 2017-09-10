VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu preached ‘one Nigeria’ during Jonathan’s administration

Advertisement

A few years ago, before Nnamdi Kanu started championing the breakaway of the south-east region, before the clamour for Biafra became his sole agenda, he was an advocate of a united Nigeria.

At the time, Goodluck Jonathan was the president of Nigeria and Kanu was based in London, UK.

In this video of a protest held by Nigerians in London against the Boko Haram insurgency, Kanu can be seen condemning those who were “determined to tear the country apart”.

Kanu had said: “We are protesting about the killing of families by people who are determined to tear the country apart and it is not something we support, it is not something we would like to see continue.

“If that continues, it will lead to a violent disintegration of the country, there will be no more Nigeria for anyone to go to. There will be no Nigeria for anyone to refer to. We cannot allow this nonsense to continue so something must be done.

“The only thing the terrorists can accomplish is the break up of Nigeria.”

Some officials of the Buhari administration have alleged in the past that Kanu’s secession movement started after Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election.