VIDEO: Again, Nnamdi Kanu violates bail condition, mingles with crowd
June 20
14:51 2017
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has yet again violated the conditions of the bail granted to him by a federal high court in Abuja.

On April 25, the court granted him bail on health grounds and ordered him not to grant press interviews and avoid being seen in a crowd of more than 10 people.

But Kanu has not only addressed hundreds of his supporters but also granted media interviews.

Last month, he told Al Jazeera that he was not bothered about landing in trouble over his actions.

In a video by Biafra TV, Kanu was seen walking in the midst of hundreds of his supporters.

He exchanged pleasantries and shook hands with the people who had memorabilia of Biafra all over them.

Watch video below:

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
  1. download
    download June 24, 22:35

    One sided news coverage

