Sunday, June 25, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

VIDEO: Take my son to TB Joshua, Evans’ father begs
June 25
18:03 2017
Stephen Onwuamadike, father of Chukwudumeje, the billionaire kidnapper, better known as Evans, has appealed to the government to take his son to TB Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, for deliverance.

After seven years of operating in different parts of the country, the police arrested Evans on June 10.

The suspect, who has been revealing details of his nefarious act, reportedly implicated his father, whom he said collected a vehicle worth N3m from him, an allegation the father denied.

In a video posted by Channels Television, Evans’ father said his son deserves another chance.

Tags
EvanskidnapperTB JOshua
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Kelly joshua
    Kelly joshua June 25, 18:23

    Tthe cops have to go and pick him up by demanding second chance for his dangerous son.

    Reply to this comment

