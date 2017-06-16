Friday, June 16, 2017
VIDEO: Turkish businessman who visited Kanu endorsed Biafra in March

June 16
19:19 2017
Abdulkadir Erkahraman, the Turkish businessman who recently visited Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia state, released a video where he hailed IPOB in March.

In the video, Erkahraman made reference to an exhibition which Biafra agitators organised in Spain back in 2015.

He said the programme “drew daggers of faith into the heart of the Nigerian officials”.

“It was a huge success, it was a meeting that saw leaders and coordinators of IPOB from more than 60 countries of the world converse in Spain to show the Biafran genocide to the world and then to plan strategies for the next stage of the struggle,” he said.

Erkahraman said the target of the exhibition was to tell the world of the “atrocities” committed by the Nigerian state.

See video below:

  1. nedu
    nedu June 16, 21:13

    Your comment.i support baifran,any person dat want to stop it is our enemy

