VIDEO: Dino Melaye sings, dances after senate committee hearing

March 27
20:34 2017
Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has released a video where he is seen singing and dancing.

The video was posted on Youtube shortly after he appeared before the senate committee on ethics and privileges over his certificate controversy.

Ibrahim Garba, vice-chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, also appeared before the panel.

Garba had reaffirmed Melaye as a graduate of the school.

In the video, Melaye sings in Yoruba language: Aje kun iya ni’oje, aje kun iya ni’oje, eni ti o t’eni no, t’on de na de ni,  aje kun iya ni’oje, which translates as “you will be beaten mercilessly if you fight someone who is stronger than you”.

After sitting for a while, Melaye stands to continue his song.

He ends by taunting his opponent.

Melaye has been in the news in recent times.

Copyright 2017 TheCable.
  1. ibrahim muazzam
    ibrahim muazzam March 28, 11:15

    Nigeria is my country why can’t. Make decision to person whose is corrected

