VIDEO: Whether I owe salaries or schools are closed, I remain governor, says Ajimobi

January 14
19:00 2017
A video where Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo state, is seen boasting to students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has since gone viral.

The aggrieved students staged a protest to his office over the closure of their school, but the governor felt they were unruly.

“You are complaining that your school has been shut for eight months. Am I the person who closed your school?” he asked.

“If you want to go violent, we are here waiting for you. Whatever you want to do, do it. You are supposed to have little respect for constituted authority, no matter what.”

The students were more interested in being heard than listening to the governor.

From the tone of his voice, Ajimobi tried to pacify them. Sensing that the approach would not yield result, he lost his cool.

“Eight months of what?” he barked and the students responded.

Then he said: “And so what? Is this the first time that a school will be closed?”

They still did not fall for his subtle intimidation, and he said: “If things get tough, I won’t be affected. Go and do your worst.”

He explained to them that Oyo and many other governments lacked funds.

Having realised that the students would not give in, he said: “I’m not gonna talk to you, and If you want to start troubles, go ahead. This government will not tolerate nonsense from anybody.

“If you want to be troublesome, I dare you, I’m ready for you, let’s see what happens then.

“What we’re saying is that some of you should have little respect for constituted authority, no matter what. Whether I pay salaries or … this is the constituted authority for Oyo.”

Watch the video below:

Video credit: SaharaTV

  1. Rosco
    Rosco January 15, 12:33

    AJIMOBI,THE OYO STATE GOVERNOR HAS FORGOTTEN HIS BACKGROUND?

