VIDEO: Woman begs for N100 after ‘marching for Buhari’

A video where a member of the pro-government protest group is seen begging for N100 has been uploaded on social media.

The video released by an account with username @Yarkafanchan showed the woman carrying a placard, which read ‘We believe in President Muhammadu Buhari making Nigeria great again’, asking for N100 to buy water.

“We wan buy water, we no get money. They push us come protest,” she said in pidgin English.

“Na our neighbour push us come, they sell water N100, dem no get purewater.”

Part 1:video of the protesters PAID to stand with Buhari begging me for money for ORDINARY WATER. SHAME#IStandWithNigeria #OneVoiceNigeria pic.twitter.com/er3aEt5gDv — BRAVE (@YarKafanchan) February 6, 2017

Part 2: IT GETS WORSE!!!

CONTRACTED supporters of Buhari begging me for money for water. SHAME!!! #IStandWithNigeria #OneVoiceNigeria pic.twitter.com/lts3a5kUs4 — BRAVE (@YarKafanchan) February 6, 2017

Olayemi Success, a member of the Buhari Volunteer Network, had told reporters that the president needed support, and not criticisms.

Two groups converged on Unity Fountain, Abuja, before marching to Aso Rock, but were denied access to the presidential villa.

Lagos, Oyo and Edo were other parts of the country where the protest took place.

Shortly after the protest ended, Acting President addressed the protesters on his social media page, saying the government could hear them “loud and clear”.

