Kwara state University is first Nigerian uni to offer aeronautical engineering

Kwara State University (KWASU) has broken the record of being the first Nigerian higher institution to establish a degree programme in aeronautical and astronautical engineering.

Abdulrasheed Na’allah, vice-chancellor of the institution, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Na’allah said the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of the course at KWASU, Malete.

He revealed that the institution had formally submitted an invitation to NUC for accreditation, and assured the public that the university is fully ready for the exercise.

He also congratulated all the students and staff of the school’s college of engineering and technology, particularly the department of aeronautical and astronautical engineering, for “their hard work and patience that have led to this great success.”

KWASU’s college of engineering and technology currently offers courses in mechanical engineering, civil engineering, electrical and computer engineering, food, agric and biological engineering and materials science and engineering.

Muideen Akorede, spokesman of Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara state governor, said as part of the state government’s efforts to promote engineering education, the current administration has completed the construction of an N800million engineering complex for the university.