Want to buy a car? You can now identify stolen vehicles and stay away from trouble

Media Concepts International Limited, an IT company and the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) have created a database that can guide prospective customers against buying stolen vehicles.

The technological innovation is geared towards checking car theft and the status of any car to be sure it really belongs to the seller.

At an event in Lagos members of both organisations signed a memorandum of understanding in the presence of the police.

Stakeholders at the event affirmed that the initiative would bring an end to the incessant cases of stolen vehicles in the country.

Addressing reporters, Ajibola Adedoyin, president of AMDON, said the association took the “bold step” because of the high rate theft.

“When we looked inwards at the problems faced by our memebrs and even the public, we thought of embracing this initiative,” he said.

“We service the majority of cars you see on the roads. When the case of car theft goes on the increase, you see some of our members closing shop and even face criminal cases in as much as ignorance is not an excuse.

“Our members can now conduct their businesses in a very safe atmosphere. A vehicle can be bought to you with original documents and yet, it is a stolen vehicle. But, now, you can now know if a car is a stolen car or not, even from the point of purchase.

“It is a win-win situation for both the buyers the sellers and the Nigerian Police who are often left with the headache of going in search of missing cars that which has been the order of the day.

“Every business must have a regulatory body and we are going to ensure that every member complies because it is very important for our business and it is important for national security because we are always at the receiving end.

“When a thief steals a cars from a seller, we are sometimes made to pay back for it, as sellers, but when the thief is caught, who tells the the thief to return the car or its price to the dealer.”

Ayotunde Omodeinde, an assistant commissioner of police, who was at the event lauded the initiative.

“This initiative is a laudable one in the area of reducing incidents of car theft,” he said.

“The police working with AMDON would ensure that when vehicles are bought to them, they can confirm if the vehicles are stolen before buying and the members of AMDON can also inform the police discreetly to track and secure stolen vehicles and to ensure that people buy their cars without the fear of a likelihood of it being a stolen vehicle.

Tope Agbeyo, chairman of the company behind the innovation, said: “This innovation is to improve on the safety and security of our people and to ensure that the standard of doing business in motor dealership is greatly improved on.

“Today, we are taking a giant step on not just safeguarding the lives of people but also of property. Today, we are taking a step that would bring an end to the vehicular crimes we have in this country. I think people steal because they can use it or they can sell it. But if you can’t of use or sell what you have stolen, you won’t venture into stealing again. And in the process of stealing from someone, lives can be terminated.

“Media Concept is on top of the game and we are happy to say that we are capable. Let me tell you that we are known for quality. Anything less than quality, we don’t venture into it.

“You can now buy a vehicle and you are sure of the status of your vehicle. You can now know if the car is a stolen vehicle. I think that, for this, we really need to applaud the Nigerian Police Force for collaborating with us.”