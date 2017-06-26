Who Wants to be a Millionaire goes off air indefinitely as MTN ‘pulls out’

June 26
12:16 2017
Who Wants to be a Millionaire, popular TV game show, will be going on hiatus in Nigeria after telecommunications company MTN reportedly pulled out as a sponsor.
In a series of tweets, WWTBAM’s official Twitter page announced that the show is effectively off air.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
The best of the programme has been seen. It has ruled the biggest screens in Nigeria for close to a decade or so. This development is like part of those economic repressions in Nigeria. Adieu, people’s programme.