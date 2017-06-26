Monday, June 26, 2017
Who Wants to be a Millionaire goes off air indefinitely as MTN ‘pulls out’

Who Wants to be a Millionaire goes off air indefinitely as MTN ‘pulls out’
June 26
12:16 2017
Who Wants to be a Millionaire, popular TV game show, will be going on hiatus in Nigeria after telecommunications company MTN reportedly pulled out as a sponsor.

In a series of tweets, WWTBAM’s official Twitter page announced that the show is effectively off air.

  1. Ade
    Ade June 26, 20:34

    The best of the programme has been seen. It has ruled the biggest screens in Nigeria for close to a decade or so. This development is like part of those economic repressions in Nigeria. Adieu, people’s programme.

