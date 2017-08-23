WARNING! Non-indigenes of Ikorodu barred from the area between Saturday and Tuesdsay

Non-indigenes of Ikorodu in Lagos state have been advised to stay off the area on Saturday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 29, as the area will host the ‘eluku’ festival during that period.
The advice was given by Abdul-Kabir Shotobi, the ayangburen of Ikorodu kingdom, via a notice issued on Wednesday.
The notice said the the festival would hold all through the night on the said dates.
“HRM Oba Abdul-Kabir Adewale Shotobi, the ayangburen of Ikorodu kingdom, has confirmed that this year’s eluku festival will commence and comes up on Saturday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 29, 2017,” it read.
It said while that of Saturday will hold from 10pm till the next day, that of Tuesday will hold from 10pm till 5:30am on Wednesday.
“Males, females, sons, daughters, residents, car owners, okada riders, keke marwa drivers, transport drivers, tipper drivers, trailer drivers especially those who are not original indigenes of Ikorodu town, are advised to stay away from coming into Ikorodu township from 10pm to 5:30pm on the above named dates,” the notice read.
“Please be warned. We will not see the annoyance of the ancestors. Amen.”
Warnings barring non indigen of free movement definitely tampered with the citizens right of freedom of movement as enshrined in our constitution.Such restriction if copied and practiced by 40% communities in the country will bring lawlessness to detriment of human life in the country.Ikorodu has been witnessing lots of killing mostly at night by cult groups .Let us join hand to free Ikorodu from practices that deminish the sanctity of human life not to promote it.We must consider non indigen interest if not for any other thing, their contribution to development of Ikorodu and Lagos state .