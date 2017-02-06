Tuesday, February 7, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 06, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,587.09   Deals 2,706.00   Volume 152,396,071.00   Value 903,531,045.86Market Cap 8,818,193,856,832.30 TOP GAINERS   NB 133.5 (0.39)   UCAP 3.72 (0.17)   GUARANTY 23.08 (0.06)   DANGSUGAR 6.05 (0.04)   LIVESTOCK 0.78 (0.03)   TOP LOSERS   TOTAL 262 (-6)   DANGCEM 165.01 (-2.99)   GLAXOSMITH 14.25 (-0.75)   PZ 12.87 (-0.67)   GUINNESS 66.22 (-0.28)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 380.2821   EURO 326.6428   SWISS FRANC 305.2573   YEN 2.6887   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 381.532   EURO 327.7164   SWISS FRANC 306.2607   YEN 2.6975   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43   Natural Gas 3.05 (-0.013)   Gold 1231.20 (10.3999)   Silver 17.665 (0.186)   Copper 2.65 (0.034)   Wheat 427.50 (-2.75)   Coffee 145.05 (-1.20)   Cotton 76.26 (-0.15)   Cocoa 2049.00 (-23.00)

Amaechi: You have to wait… we didn’t promise to solve these problems in one year

February 06
23:58 2017
Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari did not promise to solve the country’s problems in one year.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Ilorin on Monday, Amaechi advised Nigerians to wait till the end of four years before assessing the government.

“We did not promise you that those challenges will be solved in one year; if we promised you that, you would have given us one year,” he said.

“You gave us your mandate for four years, so you have to wait till the end of four years.”

He also said the federal government had secured a $7.5 billion loan for the construction of a standard rail gauge from Lagos to Kano.

According to him, the $7.5 billion was part of the $30 billion the federal government sought approval for from the national assembly.

The minister said $1.4 billion out of the loan would be used for the construction of a rail line from Lagos to Ibadan, and $6.1 billion would be spent on the Ibadan–Ilorin–Minna-Kaduna– Kano rail line.

He said work on the eastern rail, linking Aba to Port Harcourt, Makurdi, Enugu and Jos, would commence in June.

Amaechi added that that the loan, if accessed, would enable the government to embark on the revitalisation of rail projects which would in turn create more jobs for Nigerians.

Also speaking at the meeting, Abdulfatah Ahmed, governor of Kwara, said there was the need for synergy between states and federal government, to fix the country’s infrastructure.

Nigerian railrotimi amaechi
1 Comment

  1. solexzii
    solexzii February 07, 12:10

    does it mean that from the creation of imo state, there is no link rail line from aba to owerri to enugu state? of all these capital project memtioned so far where dose eastern state benefited?

Exchange Rates

February 07, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.51388.86335.55
LAGOS497618527
KANO495612525
PH505617525
ABUJA497616529
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
