Wednesday, January 18, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 13, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,325.93 Deals 2,653.00 Volume 148,569,099.00 Value 3,758,383,446.99Market Cap 9,058,131,259,973.59TOP GAINERS CONOIL 37.35 (0.85) STANBIC 15.52 (0.49) NB 142.18 (0.18) TOURIST 3.68 (0.17) ACCESS 6.69 (0.12) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 249.86 (-13.15) SEPLAT 370 (-9.99) TOTAL 300 (-4) PRESCO 42.16 (-2.03) JBERGER 34.83 (-1.83) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 373.5248 EURO 324.1248 SWISS FRANC 301.8268 YEN 2.6611 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 374.7535 EURO 325.191 SWISS FRANC 302.8197 YEN 2.6698 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 53.25 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1195.90 (-3.90) Silver 16.785 (-0.04) Copper 2.6905 (-0.019) Wheat 424.25 (-2.00) Coffee 149.10 (-0.50) Cotton 72.30 (-0.04) Cocoa 2213.00 (-17.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

We’re in talks with CBN to close gap in forex rates, says Osinbajo

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
We’re in talks with CBN to close gap in forex rates, says Osinbajo
January 17
17:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the federal government is in talks with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to close the gap between foreign exchange rates at the official and parallel markets.

“The gap between the official and parallel market… it isn’t helpful,” Reuters quoted Osinbajo as saying to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“If you look at economic recovery and growth plan, it is the expectation that this is a conversation we are having with central bank.”

The vice-president, who was in the Niger Delta on Monday and early Tuesday, led the country’s delegation to the forum, where pivotal issues concerning the Nigerian and global economy will be addressed.

Laolu Akande, special assistant to Osinbajo on media and publicity, said via a statement that the vice-president would be accompanied by Adeyemi Dipeolu, special adviser on economic matters to the president.

“At the forum, the vice-president will lead a discussion on Business in Nigeria, where ministers from the Federal Cabinet who are members of the Nigerian delegation would also feature,” the statement read.

“The yearly forum, which draws together governmental and business leaders around the world to discuss economic issues and review developments, is normally composed of such panel discussions, country/continent-specific themes and other subjects.”

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, and Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), are also at the forum.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Xanthos
    Xanthos January 18, 11:20

    na by mouth you wan close the gap?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 17, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.09383.62337.46
LAGOS499600505
KANO495600505
PH500600510
ABUJA499600505
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.