Wednesday, February 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 15, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,032.17Deals 2,868.00Volume 144,886,459.00Value 1,914,308,842.59Market Cap 8,663,158,846,753.66 TOP GAINERSFO 56.7 (2.7)PZ 12.16 (0.57)GLAXOSMITH 14.75 (0.5)ETI 9.8 (0.3)DANGFLOUR 4.1 (0.13)TOP LOSERSNESTLE 600 (-24.4)NB 112.82 (-5.93)CAP 30.43 (-1.57)GUINNESS 64(-1)UNILEVER 34 (-1)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.5£GBP 379.8942EURO 323.6835SWISS FRANC 303.3171YEN 2.6842Selling: $USD 305.5£GBP 381.1418EURO 324.7465SWISS FRANC 304.3132YEN 2.6931CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.04)Gold 1225.20 (-0.6001)Silver 17.845 (0.024)Copper 2.731 (-0.052)Wheat 450.00 (-2.25)Coffee 142.60 (-1.65)Cotton 76.39 (-0.22)Cocoa 1934.00 (45.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

White House confirms Trump’s conversation with Buhari

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
White House confirms Trump’s conversation with Buhari
February 15
13:49 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with his Nigerian counterpart.

The US leader spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, and Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, released details of the conversation.

Adesina said Trump endorsed the anti-graft war of the Buhari administration and promised to support the fight against insurgency.

He added that the US president invited Buhari to Washington DC, but those who were skeptical demanded a confirmation from US authorities.

Speaking at a briefing, Sean Spicer, White House press secretary and communications director, acknowledged that Trump spoke with Buhari on Monday.

He added that the US president also communicated with the presidents of Tunisia, Peru, Colombia and South Africa.

“In addition to his in-person meetings with the prime ministers of Japan and Canada, the president also recently had phone calls with the presidents of Tunisia, Peru, Nigeria, Colombia and South Africa,” Spicer said.

Spicer said the readouts were available, but TheCable could not access that of Nigeria on the website of the White House.

Prior to Spicer’s confirmation, there were different reactions, particularly on social media.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, had described as undiplomatic, the request that the audio containing the conversation should be released.

“I don’t think it is permitted in international diplomacy. I think if we had recorded Mr Trump in this conversation, it would have offended our diplomatic relations,” he had told Channels Television.

“I think the Americans themselves would not have recorded this conversation of president to president.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Donald TrumpSean SpicerWhite House
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. habib
    habib February 15, 22:16

    By God’s grace our President, Mohammadu Buhari will succeed to finish his tenure, let his aides tell us the truth. Long live Mr president Buhari, long live the federal republic of nigeria.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

Feb 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00391.29332.51
LAGOS505620529
KANO501615523
PH506624526
ABUJA505621539
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.