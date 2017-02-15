White House finally reveals own version of Trump’s call to Buhari

The White House has released the summarised details of Monday’s phone call between US President Donald Trump and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The readout was published on the official website of the US government, whitehouse.gov, putting an end to speculations on the call which many Nigerian critics of Buhari claimed did not take place.

However, the readout was silent on the invitation of Buhari to Washington DC at a “mutually convenient” day.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, had released the Nigerian version immediately after the call.

The Readout