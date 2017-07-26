Wike: This change is fake… APC has divided Nigeria

Advertisement

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says Nigeria is divided because of the leadership style of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said this on Tuesday while flaging off the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Abuloma, Fimie, Ozuboko and Amadi-Ama community roads in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Wike, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the change the party promised Nigerians is “fake”.

He said contrary to what the APC is offering Nigerians, the country needs individuals that would promote peace.

The governor said Nigerians were deceived into voting for the APC in 2015 but expressed hope that “no Nigerian will be deceived by the party’s promises again.”

“Nigeria is divided because of the APC leadership style. Wherever you go today in this country, there is one problem or the other. Is that how Nigerians want it? Certainly not,” he said.

“We need people who will promote peace through quality leadership.

“The change they said they are bringing is fake change.”

Wike also accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of abandoning Rivers.

He assured the people of the support of his administration and urged them never to support the APC again.