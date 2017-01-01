Sunday, January 1, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 29, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,782.93 Deals 2,392.00 Volume 117,401,333.00 Value 877,630,866.72Market Cap 9,215,373,836,428.90TOP GAINERS TOTAL 299 (11.88) SEPLAT 379.99 (9.49) GUARANTY 24.74 (1.35) OKOMUOIL 40.17 (0.65) ASHAKACEM 12.02 (0.57) TOP LOSERS FO 93.54 (-10.07) MOBIL 290 (-2) STANBIC 15 (-0.66) ACCESS 5.78 (-0.19) AIRSERVICE 2.43 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 372.0978 EURO 316.9068 SWISS FRANC 295.3883 YEN 2.5832 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 373.3208 EURO 317.9484 SWISS FRANC 296.3592 YEN 2.5917 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.01 Natural Gas 3.824 (-0.074) Gold 1146.50 (5.60) Silver 16.08 (0.042) Copper 2. 495 (0.00) Wheat 404.75 (3.25) Coffee 134.05 (0.55) Cotton 70.02 (0.27) Cocoa 2173.00 (-32.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Wike tells sultan: Niger Delta not part of agitation to break up Nigeria

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Wike tells sultan: Niger Delta not part of agitation to break up Nigeria
January 01
12:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike says the interest of Nigerians and Africans will be better served with the country “remaining as one strong and united nation”.

During a visit to the sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad, at the weekend, Wike said: “We cannot run away from this country. The unity of this country is very, very paramount. The unity of this country is non-negotiable. I am from the Niger Delta, from Rivers state to be specific so I cannot see us in a divided country. No way. We stand for the unity of this country.”

He thanked the sultan “for working tirelessly to ring peace and to bring unity to the people”, adding: “For all of us this is what is meant by one Nigeria.”

Wike said his administration has put a lot of time, resources and energy to protect national assets especially the ones in Rivers state.

“In Rivers you hardly find pipeline vandalisation. We are working at all times to protect national assets in our state. In my state, I am governor for all the people living in the state. I am not a governor of a particular political party, but a governor for all the people of Rivers state,” he said.

While commending the sultan for his leadership of the Muslim community in Nigeria, Wike said he was in the state to felicitate with Sokoto governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who gave out his daughter in marriage on Saturday.

He dispelled the notion that his relationship with Tambuwal had political connotation.

“Tambuwal is my friend for a long time. If anything affects him, it affects me also. If he gives out his daughter in marriage, I have to be here to support him. If any problem happens to him, it affects me as well,” he said.

“Your Eminence I am here to seek your royal blessing. You have blessed me before, that is why I am growing. So let me wish you a prosperous new year ahead.”

Sultan implored Nigerians to live in peace with one another and wished their countrymen and women “a year full of happiness and blessings”.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Bee
    Bee January 02, 00:15

    Wike said that the interest of Nigerians and Africans will be better served with Nigeria remaining as one ‘strong and united nation.’

    With all respect, the military hierarchy structured non-existing one Nigerian Unity Enclave as at present is serving nobody’s interest; in fact it is a danger to its citizens.

    And what has permanently eluded the Enclave till date is “Unity” and “Strength”. Sorry

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 30, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.25387.82332.39
LAGOS490580510
KANO485590500
PH490595510
ABUJA490585510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.