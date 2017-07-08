Will more money solve Nigeria’s security problems?

The crime rate in Nigeria – which has always been a problem, though — is not only worrisome but shows how ineffective policing is in the country.
A few days ago, commuters on the Benin-Lagos expressway were stranded as luxury drivers barricaded the road, protesting the alleged killing of a pregnant woman and some drivers by armed robbers. Similar protests were staged on the same road a few weeks ago when some passengers were killed along the expressway.
While these protests were going on, a ransom of N1.4 million was being demanded for the release of passengers of a 14-seater commercial bus, which was hijacked between the Uwhwru and Patani axis of the East-West Road of Delta State. The kidnappers are now asking for a ransom of N100,000 per passenger. This is after it became obvious that the families of these passengers couldn’t pay the initial N1 million demanded.
The rich and middle class aren’t exempted: Former President Jonathan’s in-law was reportedly shot in his residence last night and the decomposed body of Magdalene Umoetuk, a retired magistrate from the Akwa Ibom judiciary service, has just been discovered after residents noticed that flies were hovering around the boot of her car.
Stories like these are countless and are becoming more frequent. Perhaps, this prompted Governor Sani Bello of Niger State to publicly declare that he has lost confidence in Nigeria’s security forces.
But the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, argues that the major problem with the police is funding. He argues that Nigeria, a country of about 182 million people, has only 300,000 police officers. This, he says, is far below the UN recommendation of one police officer to 400 people.
Sadly, of this 300,000 police officers, there are reports that about a third of them are posted to politicians, privileged citizens and organisations. In real terms, one could argue that the country has only 200,000 officers policing it.
But IGP says that the Police Trust Fund Bill, which has been cooling off in the national assembly since 2008, will solve the security issues in Nigeria.
The bill, if passed, will make funds available to the police through first line charge. States, local governments and private organisations are expected to make contributions to the trust fund, in the same way VAT is deducted from source.
Truly, the funding issues in the police force are evident. The crude manner investigations and security activities are carried out show how underfunded the force is. Finger print recognition and security cameras are alien to Nigeria’s police.
With more money more people could be recruited into the police force. The force would be able to employ technology in its activities and motivate its men.
But it is difficult to convince the public that more money would solve the problems of an organisation that is perceived as a cesspool of corruption. Stories of how past inspector generals of police carted away funds belonging to the police are still fresh in memories.
Not to talk of the public display of shame by the rank and file who collect money from motorists on our streets. These officers are not collecting these monies because they aren’t paid salaries. In fact, it has become a habit.
With the public perception of Nigeria’s police, it would be extremely difficult for the police to get the support it needs for this important bill to sail.
There is no guarantee that the more money the police is asking for won’t go to private pockets. After all, it is common knowledge that state governments also support the police with their huge security votes. How is the police maximizing the use of the little they have?
The IGP should note that his organisation would have to do more to earn the money it is asking for, especially now that government is experiencing a significant dip in revenue. To earn this money, the police should reform itself and show it can manage it.
More money? No!!!, l say No!!. Nigerian system is endemically corrupt and intensely sick. Security has become the best medium to wire government money away. Reason? because you don’t retire the expenditure. Remember the $2.1billion arms deal. In any country of the world where such amount of money is flighted away in the name of procuring arms and nothing good comes out of if, such country is already set for destruction. It is only in Nigeria you hear state government that barely pay workers salary committed whooping #100million monthly on security to fight the Fulani herdsmen. A very serious nation invests capacity in its security not money that continue to grow their tommies. I was privileged to be part of an arrangement to host a visiting Nigerian Vice-president some years back and the provision for security for the two-day state visit was #300million!!!. This is not a joke, please. Other components of the visit were reviewed downward by the host, H.E. but the security chiefs in the state insisted on their bloc sum. This is a country for you. the visiting V.P came with his security details, big enough to sink a state in case of any ugly development. What happened to the state millions voted for the same purpose? That is a story for another day. What I am saying in effect is that money or shortage of it is not our security problem in Nigeria, buy lack of capacity on the part of the security forces. Recall the Book Haram issue prior the present administration, all the financial commitment to the cause only brought home six girls also while mere negotiation and intelligence brought home almost 90 captives. A food for thought. Let me stop here my battery is fast running down.