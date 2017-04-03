Tuesday, April 4, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Without NDLEA clearance, you may no longer visit Indonesia

April 03
14:19 2017
Nigerians with new passports seeking to travel to Indonesia will need to include a certificate of recommendation from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) among the documents needed to process their visas.

Harry Purwanto, Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria, disclosed this to NAN in Abuja on Monday, saying the new visa policy was in line with global measures to promote safety.

He said the visa conditionals were reviewed in October 2016.

Purwanto said it was easier for those with frequently used passports to get visas.

He explained that applicants seeking to travel to Indonesia also need to be invited or have certain recommendations to visit that country.

The envoy said the policy had made visa application process for Nigerians “quite tough” but added that it was for the safety of all.

“We (the embassy) could authorise the issuance of visas without having to get in touch with Jakarta; but since October 2016, we have to send visa applications from here to Jakarta for approval.

“We here can make only recommendations on visa applications, especially if applicants have programmes to undertake in Indonesia, but it is at the discretion of authorities in Jakarta to approve the visas that will be issued.”

He also said about 2,000 visas were issued to Nigerians in 2016, and the same number in 2015.

Purwanto said that both countries were working on programmes that could enhance people-to-people relations, adding that such relations would promote understanding between both cultures.

“We have about 50 Nigerian students in Indonesia, some under scholarship, and they serve as ambassadors for Nigeria there,” he said.

“The Nigerian community in the country is not so large, that is why crimes committed by a few could tarnish the image of others.”

Many Nigerians have been involved in drug trafficking in the Asian country.

  Tweey
    Tweey April 04, 10:30

    Indonesia ke? What is missing in my life that will take me there.

