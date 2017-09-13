Thursday, September 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Workers’ strike, Biafra agitation caused by corruption, says Magu
September 13
15:52 2017
‎Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says civil actions such as strikes and agitations are caused by corruption.

Resident doctors and university lecturers have been on strike since August owing to the failure of the government to‎ meet the demand of paying them a backlog of allowances and salaries.

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu, have also been agitating for secession for almost two years.

Speaking‎ at a parley with social media personalities in Abuja on Wednesday, Magu said corruption was the fundamental problem of the country.

He said Nigerians leave the country for abroad where they suffer because of the menace.

He also said the war against corruption was succeeding because the government was committed to fighting it.

The EFCC acting chairman challenged anyone, who has anything against him, to expose him.

He also declared that nobody could stop the present effort to rid the country of corruption.

“We are almost there. We are succeeding. We have reached a level nobody can stop us. Nobody can stop us,” he said at the parley.

“Every evil thing happening in Nigeria is caused by corruption, agitation, whatever, the root is corruption.

“I am telling you the primary thing is political goodwill. If the leader is committed to fighting corruption, nothing can stop us.

“All these boys and girls crossing the Mediterranean to go to Europe is because of corruption‎.

“What we are saying is, let us do the right thing.‎ We should insist the right thing should be done. We all have a duty to. We are all anointed by God to fight corruption.

‎”There are strikes here and there caused by corruption. If there is corruption in the EFCC expose it. If I am corrupt expose me. I can’t be corrupt and be fighting corruption.”

  1. Ositadinma Chukwuemeka. A
    Ositadinma Chukwuemeka. A September 14, 06:42

    Biafra aggitation is caused by evil malice, greed, wickedness, and quick wealth syndrome. It is caused by evil hands who are headbent on occupying and dominating the East and its Niger Delta.

