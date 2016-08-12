Thursday, January 12, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 9, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,580.22 Deals 3,423.00 Volume 219,025,579.00 Value 1,407,679,637.39Market Cap 9,145,625,989,225.41TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 160 (2) GUARANTY 24.6 (1.06) TOTAL 300 (1) ZENITHBANK 15.49 (0.72) UACN 17 (0.36) TOP LOSERS 7UP 122.55 (-6.45) ASHAKACEM 10.86 (-0.57) CADBURY 9.03 (-0.47) FO 80.37 (-0.21) CAPHOTEL 3.33 (-0.17) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 375.8656 EURO 321.784 SWISS FRANC 300.3953 YEN 2.6196 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 377.102 EURO 322.8425 SWISS FRANC 301.3834 YEN 2.6282 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.83 Natural Gas 3.131 (-0.154) Gold 1179.20 (5.7999) Silver 16.58 (0.061) Copper 2.533 (-0.013) Wheat 423.25 (0.00) Coffee 144.40 (1.55) Cotton 73.95 (-0.04) Cocoa 2175.00 (-86.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Yobe govt suspends 2016 hajj team

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Yobe govt suspends 2016 hajj team
August 12
14:49 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Ibrahim Al-Arab, chairman, Yobe Muslim Pilgrims Commission, says the state government has suspended the traditional “Amirul Hajj” team for this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

He disclosed on Friday while answering questions from journalists in Damaturu, the state capital.

According to him, the development is due to paucity of funds and the need to save costs.

Al-Arab said that 1,800 intending pilgrims had paid their fares fully out of the 2,231 seats allocated to the state.

“The commission could not exhaust its allocation like other states due to the economic crunch facing the country and indeed Yobe,” he said.

The chairman said the first flight from the state, which was initially scheduled for Friday, was delayed due to non-availability of Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) for the intending pilgrims.

“We are yet to receive BTA from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which is very important and critical to the welfare of pilgrims,” he said.

Al-Arab expressed the commitment of the commission to the welfare of pilgrims from the state to Saudi Arabia and back home.

“Yobe government has provided supplement for accommodation and the commission has acquired hotel close to the holy mosque for them to perform the five daily prayers at the grand mosque,”  he said.

He appealed to the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and country at large while in the holy land.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
cbnhajjYobe
Advertisement

Social Comments

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Aisha Ali
    Aisha Ali January 12, 19:29

    Your comment..Masha Allah, may God bless u and give u the opportunity to lead the people now and always also more grease to your elbow. Jazakallahu khairan.

    Reply to this comment
  2. aisha ali
    aisha ali January 12, 19:43

    Your comment..Masha Allah, Mr chairman Yobe state hajj com.you are right may Almighty gives u the opportunity lead the people now and always, more grease to your elbow.God bless Yobe state hajj com, God bless Mr chm and the entire Muslim of Yobe state.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 12, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00386.16334.81
LAGOS491600515
KANO487595510
PH491600518
ABUJA492600516
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.