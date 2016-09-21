You can now suspend your DStv subscription when you travel

Advertisement

MultiChoice Nigeria, leading video entertainment provider responsible for DStv, says Nigerians can now suspend their subscription while they are away from home.

MultiChoice Nigeria said the new package is in line with its commitment to better service delivery for all its subscribers.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the company said greater attention is being paid to issues affecting subscribers’ enjoyment of DStv services.

Notable among these are signal loss, subscription payment and reconnection, customer care services, Free-to-Air channels and hardware related issues.

The company explained that customers now have the option of suspending their accounts while they are away from home.

It said this will be upon request and a 48-hour notice that the account be suspended for a fixed period between seven to 14 days twice yearly.

“We put our customers first at all times and hold them in high very esteem,” the statement read.

“We are committed to delivering world-class service to our customers and proud to say we are the first video entertainment company to implement new subscriber initiatives requested by the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

“Over the past year, we have worked closely with the CPC to identify our customers’ areas of need and made a commitment towards implementing solutions that will resonate with our customers and lead to improved service.”

On the issue of customer care services, MultiChoice explained that the call centre hours have been extended to accommodate more queries.

“Call centre operating hours are now 8am to 9pm on Saturdays, Sunday and public holidays. In addition, toll free numbers have been introduced on major network providers”, MultiChoice stated.

“The toll free lines are 09090630333 for Etisalat, 07080630333 for Airtel, 08113630333 for Glo and 08149860333 for MTN. This means that customers’ calls to the call centre are toll free when they call the corresponding numbers of their mobile network.”

Other subscriber-focused initiatives, the company added, include access to free-to-air channels at the expiration of subscription and upon the payment of a nominal fee, improved content on its mid-level offering, DStv Compact, providing greater value to subscribers.

In addition, from time to time, the company opens premium content on the higher bouquets for an entire week to DStv subscribers, irrespective of their subscription status.